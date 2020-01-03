Join the thousands of churches who are already using the Grow app in their youth ministry and kids ministry for curriculum, check-in, attendance tracker, small groups, conversation starters, and icebreakers! This is the most feature-rich app available for student ministry leaders and childrens ministry leaders available today, its perfect for youth group or Sunday school.

Curriculum: Access your Grow Curriculum small group discussion questions, perfect for your volunteers, students, and parents in your youth ministry or kids ministry.

Small Groups: Give volunteers access to their Grow Numbers groups right in the app to help lead small groups. Both student ministry and childrens ministry leaders love this feature.

Check-In: Check in students and kids to your programs and events, track attendance, and access your entire ministry's database. Even use the attendance tracker for your small groups or Sunday school.

Ice Breakers: A free tool that generates conversation starters and icebreakers, perfect for people who lead small groups, small group leaders, students, children, and parents.

More Tools: All of this and more, find links to all of Grow Curriculum's free tools and resources right in the app!

"As a student pastor, Im always looking for tools to help me excel in my strengths and assist me in my weaknesses. Grow is a game-changing resource that provides a strategy for every aspect of my ministry! Youth Pastor Cory Burchard

youth ministry, kids ministry, student ministry, children's ministry, grow curriculum, grow, curriculum, church, sunday school, youth group, curriculum, check in, attendance, tracker, icebreakers, youth, student, kids, children, ministry, small groups, volunteers, parents, numbers, lessons, stuff you can use