Now find any metal including Gold & silver(Ring, Bangles) with your mobile phone

Do you know your mobile phone has a built in magnetic sensor to measure the magnetic field values.Use your mobile phone for finding gold like gold miners. Almost every metal detector app uses your devices magnetic sensor to measure magnetic field values and turns any Android into a real metal detector to find gold around you.

Features

* just like an original metal detector to detect and sense the metals around you.

* Metal detector measurement are displayed in digital format

* Move your mobile around the Gold based products to find amount of gold in it.

* Value below or equal 0 means metal does not exist

* Best Metal Detector and indicator.

* Works also through walls! Detect hidden electrical wires and metals.

* Make cool graphical charts of magnetic field intensity.

* Vibration alarm for indication of metals