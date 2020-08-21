Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gold & Metal Detector for Android

By Apps-Stars Free

Developer's Description

By Apps-Stars

Now find any metal including Gold & silver(Ring, Bangles) with your mobile phone

Do you know your mobile phone has a built in magnetic sensor to measure the magnetic field values.Use your mobile phone for finding gold like gold miners. Almost every metal detector app uses your devices magnetic sensor to measure magnetic field values and turns any Android into a real metal detector to find gold around you.

Features

* just like an original metal detector to detect and sense the metals around you.

* Metal detector measurement are displayed in digital format

* Move your mobile around the Gold based products to find amount of gold in it.

* Value below or equal 0 means metal does not exist

* Best Metal Detector and indicator.

* Works also through walls! Detect hidden electrical wires and metals.

* Make cool graphical charts of magnetic field intensity.

* Vibration alarm for indication of metals

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now