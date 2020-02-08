X

Gif Editor & Photo Video Maker for iOS

By Prashant Yadav Free

Developer's Description

By Prashant Yadav

Here is the Gif Editor and Video Maker to make your photo amazingly attractive.

Gif Editor and Video Maker provides you the best animations to enhance the beauty of your photo by applying animated effect over your photo along with the filters, custom text and drawings. Added with one more feature of square cropper which gives you the options to crop,flip & rotate your photo.

Features:

- Add animations to your photo.

- Add custom text.

- Flip & rotate.

- Paint your photo.

- Apply filters over your photo.

Pick any photo from photo gallery or click to get instant photo, make it a super attractive by using this app. Enjoy it by sharing with your friends and families. Download this easy to use app and makes memories for lifetime.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
