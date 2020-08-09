Join or Sign In

Free Lottery Prediction(Powerball & Mega Millions) for Android

By Masafumi Nakatani Free

Developer's Description

This app is a free tool that helps you predict Powerball and Mega Millions.

The content of the program is to extract what the other numbers were in the drawing with the two numbers selected. And count the number of times.

And check the compatibility between the two numbers you selected and the other numbers.

As a result, display Next One Prediction at the top.

This software is not a perfect prediction software because you have to predict the two numbers yourself using "Powerball winning numbers past 100 chart" or "Mega Millions winning numbers past 100 chart".

However, you can only predict the next two numbers to come out and the rest of the numbers can rely on past occurrence probabilities.

If the screen size of your smartphone is small, the screen may get out of the way.

If the screen goes off, you may be able to improve it by turning your phone horizontally and then turning it vertically again.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
