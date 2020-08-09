This app is a free tool that helps you predict Powerball and Mega Millions.

The content of the program is to extract what the other numbers were in the drawing with the two numbers selected. And count the number of times.

And check the compatibility between the two numbers you selected and the other numbers.

As a result, display Next One Prediction at the top.

This software is not a perfect prediction software because you have to predict the two numbers yourself using "Powerball winning numbers past 100 chart" or "Mega Millions winning numbers past 100 chart".

However, you can only predict the next two numbers to come out and the rest of the numbers can rely on past occurrence probabilities.

If the screen size of your smartphone is small, the screen may get out of the way.

If the screen goes off, you may be able to improve it by turning your phone horizontally and then turning it vertically again.