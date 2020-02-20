X

Followers & Likes Pro for iOS

By SemiGolden LLC Free

Developer's Description

By SemiGolden LLC

Followers & Likes Analytics is an app for social community management. It provides analytics and insights that empower brands to understand their community and evolve creatively.

PLEASE READ:

You must have existing social media accounts to use this app.

This app does not help you get followers or get likes on Instagram. The purpose of this app is to provide data and analytics on your Instagram profile.

This app is not affiliated with any of the social networks. The app uses 3rd party developer api to gather analytics data.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0.0

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 5.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
