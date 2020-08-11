Join or Sign In

Flying Lines+: Romance & Yaoi Webnovel Reader for Android

Meet the best light novels and fictions of boys love, rebirth, romance, and other Chinese Yaoi novels on Flying Lines+.

Flying Lines+, tailor-made for web novel lovers, has been dedicated to bringing high-quality translations of Chinese novels to the world.

Created by a group of novel fanatics, Flying Lines+ is a free webnovel reading APP where you can read well-selected Chinese romantic stories, love stories, boys love and more light novels.

FEATURES

All Genres: Here are the most popular Chinese novels that you cant put down: romance, boys love, rebirth, quick transmigration, manga, fantasy and many other fabulous web novels.

High-quality Translations: Enjoy romantic stories such as Here Comes a Cute Baby, Rebirth: My Sassy 'Crown Princess', Pampered Cute Mommy & Awesome President Daddy, Comeback of the Abandoned Wife... Start reading boys love, romance, and romantic novels right now!

Rewards are coming to you! Login to get FREE Spirit Plume (SP) every day to unlock chapters. Earn more rewards by completing daily missions!

Daily Updates: We cooperate with a large team of professional translators to ensure daily updates of all web novels and manga: romance novels, boys love, romance, rebirth, and other romantic stories. Add your favorite light novels to the online library we provide and you will never miss an update.

Read Online & Offline: Download light novels at home and you can enjoy reading wherever you are without worrying about the no-WIFI situations when you are outside.

More features for translators: Better writing experience online. Get more fans, get paid!

Download Flying Lines+ now to find more excellent Chinese novels of all genres: rebirth, romance, boys love, manga, webnovel, light novels, romantic stories, and BL novels!

