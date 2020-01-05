This app helps you to know the version of your google play services & Google Playstore, you can see the date of installation of the Play Services & Play Store and also the date of the last update.

You can fix "Google Play Services has stopped" errors, "Google Play Store has stopped" errors & any other apps install or update error, open the app info & select "clear cache" or "clear data".

To fix "Google Play Services has stopped" errors, try opening the play services info dialog and select "clear cache". If that does not work, try the "uninstall updates" option. Then download and re-install the latest version of the Google Play services using the Play Store link.