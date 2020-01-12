Face Swap & Morph Animation Maker - Animated app creator lets you create swap faces animations with anyone and create gorgeous looking GIF's and Videos.

Face Swap & Morph Animation Maker is best way to Morph Faces with someone and show it off - A great face animation maker.

Face Swap & Morph Animation Maker is easy to use:

How to use Face swap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbKwgkORCCs

1. Select Faces you want to Swap with each other. Ex: You want to do the face swap boy to girl or face swap male to female...

2. Advanced Morph editing tools provide you

simple tools to select right photos and right sizes by letting one image appear overlaid over other when you select the second picture.

3. Chose whether you want Face Swap JPEG or GIF or Video from both the pictures.

4. Share the morphed face pictures with friends and family.

App creator can create stunning animal eyes and face on your face,It looks special and magical for your photos by using Face Swap app maker, suitable for face swap - combine faces - face animation maker boy to girl, joker face swap, face swap gender, face swap male to female, morph baby maker, celebrity face morph and more.

Face Swap & Morph Animation Maker - Morphing your face!

Really easy! fast! Funny! Face morpher - A easy combine faces - face animation maker!

Face Swap & Morph Animation Maker features.

- Combine faces: switch your face to other face

- Face morphing - face animation maker.

- Face blending

- Mix your face to animal.

- Morphing your face to animal.

- Video animation app for baby morph - baby picture maker.

Combine multiple face to face as you want quickly and easily merges .

Instead of giving us a lower rating, please mail us your queries, issues or suggestions. I will be happy to solve them for you.