Our Digital Banking app was designed with you in mind, allowing you to bank anywhere, anytime. With features that let you easily transfer funds, make payments, open an account and even deposit checks, our Digital Banking app is streamlined for todays on-the-go world. Plus, our app is fast and secure.
24/7 Features:
Touch ID and Face ID
View your account balances with Quick Balance
View your Routing Number and Account Number
Transfer funds between your FNBT/FCB accounts
Deposit checks with Mobile Check Deposit
Money Management including access to outside accounts
Budgeting tools including widgets
Pay bills with Bill Pay
View and manage your Debit Card with Card Controls
Manage and edit Alerts
Open a new account
Apply for a loan
View your E-Statements and Notices
Send a Secure Message
Live Chat with a Customer Care Representative
Locate a FNBT/FCB branch or ATM