Our Digital Banking app was designed with you in mind, allowing you to bank anywhere, anytime. With features that let you easily transfer funds, make payments, open an account and even deposit checks, our Digital Banking app is streamlined for todays on-the-go world. Plus, our app is fast and secure.

24/7 Features:

Touch ID and Face ID

View your account balances with Quick Balance

View your Routing Number and Account Number

Transfer funds between your FNBT/FCB accounts

Deposit checks with Mobile Check Deposit

Money Management including access to outside accounts

Budgeting tools including widgets

Pay bills with Bill Pay

View and manage your Debit Card with Card Controls

Manage and edit Alerts

Open a new account

Apply for a loan

View your E-Statements and Notices

Send a Secure Message

Live Chat with a Customer Care Representative

Locate a FNBT/FCB branch or ATM