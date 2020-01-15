1. Do you often find yourself scrolling through Netflix for 20 minutes and ultimately watching the same old thing that, you know, won't disappoint?

2. Have you ever wondered where to watch that movie?

3. Do you ever wonder what your friends are watching these days?

If your answer is yes to any of the above, then FLIBO is the right place for you.

- Swipe movies & TV series to rate.

- Enjoy recommendations across various platforms.

- Filter based on platforms, IMDb ratings, artists, genres, year, industry.

- Create your watchlist.

- Share your profile with friends.