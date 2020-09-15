Sign in to add and modify your software
App can control any flight of our aircraft, and the camera on the aircraft can transfer the real-time landscape to our mobile phone and show you the feeling of being on scene.
This APP function:
1.Take the photo and video record on the mobile phone side.
2.Including two types of control:gravity mode,rocker mode
3.Support 360 roll over
4.Support headless mode
5.Support recognize gesture to take photo and record with the real-time video