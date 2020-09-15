App can control any flight of our aircraft, and the camera on the aircraft can transfer the real-time landscape to our mobile phone and show you the feeling of being on scene.

This APP function:

1.Take the photo and video record on the mobile phone side.

2.Including two types of control:gravity mode,rocker mode

3.Support 360 roll over

4.Support headless mode

5.Support recognize gesture to take photo and record with the real-time video