Esports8 - Live Scores & Tournaments for eSports for Android

By Shanghai Shanchao Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Shanghai Shanchao Technology

Esport8 - Everything about eSports! Quick & easy access to live scores, results, tournaments, bracket, teams, players and more statistics about esports across the world.

Esports and gaming are in our DNA (clich, but true). Name a game and Esports8 will show you live scores, results, tournaments, bracket, teams, players and more statistics across the world. And, just as esports is global, so are we. Esport8 has added muti-language strings for your convenience.

All information at a glance - Since the app is split into sections, including Matches, Events, Teams and Event Filter, its easy to find what youre looking for.

Matches - Here are all matches from today, live matches, scheduled matches and finished matches. You can click each match for basic details or watch it live. Lightning live scores, statistics, in-depth analysis information will help you win!

Events - Here you will get all major and small esports events like League of Legends World Championship, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Campionships, DOTA 2 Asia Championships, LEC, LPL and more. Probably Esports8 has the greatest coverage for esports on the internet.

Teams - Here shows ranking of each team for esports. You will get in-depth stats of teams and players by clicking team. Matches played, lineups, team stats, stats graph, main heroes or maps (CS:GO) and other important information can be access at a glance.

Follow your game - Always stay notified whenever matches go live.

Livestream and Animation - Esports8 offers live videos and animation for esports fans. Professional esports animations bring your experience of esports to a whole new level! Its even faster than TV viewers.

SUPPORTED TITLES

League of Legends (LoL)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Dota 2

And more to come soon!

Got any feedback or do you want to get in touch with us? Email us at service@esports8.com

Our affiliate website

https://m.esports8.com/

What's new in version 1.0.91

What's new in version 1.0.91

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.0.91

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

