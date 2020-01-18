A simple app made by fans for fans around the world.

No need to search the web for your favorite songs, we have done the work for you.

We deliver you easy and friendly music apps from various artist singers musician song writter from oldies to the latest hits.

We included many genre such rock pop blues jazz alternative and many more.

Some apps are made with offline and online, just choose which one you like.

Hope you like and don't forget to rate us and comment.

Thanks and have fun.