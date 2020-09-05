Baldi's foundations in education and learning have won the admiration of the Millennials for successfully and appropriately imposing both the pleasant elements of her childhood and the current Meme culture.

Baldi Basics : Education Learning in School is a meta-horror game that is actually strange without real education. Collect all 7 notebooks and break the college all while Baldi avert.

Baldi Basic Education & Learning in School is a fast indie horror recreation, full 3D interactive, fun time educational game that teaches a range of topics in baldi it from Basics for Education the difficulties and learning are super and beautiful and most

Baldi Granny has many buddies within the faculty a good way to slow down your development and place you at risk of getting caught, so find out how each character works and how you can keep their attention away. Find and use articles to your advantage. Oh, and finally, don't try to get the quiz answers wrong now Every wrong solution makes Baldi angry

baldi Granny Math Teacher - Solving Math in School Education Game is a 90's edutainment parody horror-type game with a flair of weirdness! The original was created by me alone in two weeks for the 2018 Meta Game Jam, which took second place in the competition.

Basic education & learning at school with:

- Simple controls make it smooth to solve puzzles

- You will experience a real horror

- Solve laptop problems

- Find a way out of the faculty.

- Game graphics 3d

- Rotation mode for more challenges! Move parts in groups