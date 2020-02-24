X

Easy Share is a super sharing app and transfer tool to make file transfer never been so easy.

Easily transfer files and mobile data like apps, photos, music, videos any other files to your friends.

Sharing at a lightning speed and without connecting to the internet.

Support All type of files

Share media apps easily (like WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger. etc)

QR code fast match

Share files without internet or No data usage

Transfer large files without limitation

Transfer with high speed, more faster than bluetooth

Keeps sharing process working even when screen is closed/locked

Support most Android devices

Highlights

Share Files Offline

* Transfer files without connecting to the network at all.

* No data usage! You can transfer files to friends without worrying about data usage

Transfer All Types of Files

Share photos, videos, music, installed apps and files between Android devices.

Share Large Files Without Limitation

Sharing any type of files of unlimited size.

QR code fast match

The most convenient QR code matching, gently sweep, finish paired share.

Resume Interrupted Transfers

No worries if your transfer got interrupted due to a sudden error. You can continue it without starting over.

Your encouragement is our greatest motivation! Any question or suggestions, welcome to contact us with email:easysharefeedback@gmail.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

