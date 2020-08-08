Join or Sign In

Dubox Cloud Storage: Cloud Backup & Data backup for Android

By Dubox: Cloud Storage to Backup, Sync&File upload Free

Developer's Description

By Dubox: Cloud Storage to Backup, Sync&File upload

Register for 1 TB cloud storage! Transmit the files to the drive and automatically back up all photos and videos. Online photo previewing and video playing.

1 TB (1000GB) gives you the option of storing roughly: 300,000+ photos, 250+ movies or 6.5 million document pages.

We provide a safe place for all your files and puts and prevent your data from being stolen. You can securely back up, sync, access and share your important content.

Get 1TB (1,000 GB) of secure cloud storage Free, and backed up safely so you can't lose them! Dubox lets anyone upload and transfer files to the cloud, and share them with friends and family. Back up photos, videos, docs, and other files to cloud storage, and access files synced with any of your computers or mobile devicesfrom anywhere!

Dubox Cloud Storage Highlight:

1 TB cloud storage to back up all your photos and videos

Upload photos, videos, documents and other files from your Android device;

Access all the content you have stored in cloud storage, no matter what device it came from;

Preview photos & Online video playback

Create folders and move files between them;

Transfer files to different file storage

Sign up now for your free Dubox Cloud Storage. Youll get 1 TB (1,000 GB) storage which is enough for you to save files from all your linked devices. Also, you can sign in with different social media accounts like Facebook, Goole and Apple. Dubox Drive provides you a safe space to upload files from multiple devices like smartphone, tablet, or computer. Files in drive like videos, photos, and documents are backed up safely. No worries about losing files anymore. Moreover, you can easily create folders to help manage your files and docments.

Dubox Cloud Storage offers the following features:

Back up photos & videos

Automatic photo backup from your phone

Online photo preview & video playback

1 TB cloud storage to back up all your photos and videos

File Accessing

Safely access any type of your files on the app while offline

Easily archive your files

Download multiple files at the same time in your transfer list

Search

Search docs by name and keyword

Terms of Service: https://www.dubox.com/box-static/disk-system/html/wap_duty.html

Privacy Policy: https://www.dubox.com/box-static/disk-system/html/wap_privacy.html

Dubox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects all the files on your device, organizes them for you, and helps you quickly back up and search through your photos using powerful AI technology. With Dubox, we bring the future of data backup and cloud storage to you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
