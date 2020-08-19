Join or Sign In

Dual Parallel: Clone 2 & Multi Line on One Phone for Android

By Hunan Jiyou Technology Co.,Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Hunan Jiyou Technology Co.,Ltd.

How to login 2 or multiple line accounts on one phone in dual space? For example, one for working line accounts and one for daily life line accounts? Now Dual Parallel can meet your needs!

Dual Parallel helps users log in to multiple line accounts simultaneously on a single device, while messages and data from different accounts are in separate parallel spaces. Get Dual Parallel to manage multi line accounts now and get multiple fun!

Main features:

1. Compatible with Android 10

2. Clone line, users can log in to line simultaneously online using multiple accounts.

3. Easy to use, clean UI design, easy for users to easily switch accounts.

4. To protect user information security, this application does not store your information, please feel free to use.

Note:

Permissions: This application requires you to provide the permissions required to clone the application in order to function properly.

Notifications: Add this app to the whitelist to ensure that notifications for certain social network apps work well.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us by email: hunanjiyou@gmail.com

Now just download Dual Parallel to get multi line chating fun for line on one phone.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

