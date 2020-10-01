Join or Sign In

Dream Experts - Dream11 Winner Prediction & Tips for Android

By Star pal Free

Developer's Description

By Star pal

Welcome to Dream11 Expert App, everyone have a dream to get success in fantasy cricket apps like Dream11, My11circle, Halaplay, Playerzpot, Myteam11 etc.

This app mainly focus on Cricket news, insights, previews, analysis, predictions and much more with this app you can get idea for teams and players and about players performance in last matches too.

Dream11 Predictions and Tips are the main key to get success in any fantasy site like Dream11.

Upcoming Big Matches For Fantasy Lovers:-

- Dream11 Predictions for IPL 2020.

- Dream11 for T20 World Cup 2021.

Note:-

This app not official app of dream11.All the trademark and copyright are owned by dream11.

India's #1 Dream11 Prediction App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
