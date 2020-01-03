X

Dot Dating - Chat & Dating App for iOS

By Foremost Digital Free

Developer's Description

Dot Dating is a new dating app where you can simply unlock a profile and send message to them by using coins, which you can earn by watching ads or buy with various packages.

Dot Dating App allows you to unlock profiles.. You can also get to know who liked your profile & who viewed your profile for free of cost.

Dot Dating also allows you to upload your pictures privately, which means you can decide with whom you want to share your private pictures.

In this world full of strangers, find your soulmate by a click of a button. You can talk to them, find similarities and so on. You can even find friends on this super cool app.

You can date or be friends with someone based on your preferences. You can also date someone when you are traveling out of your country.

If youre here to meet new people, expand your social network, meet locals when youre traveling, or just live in the now, youve come to the right place.

Our dating app is special for a reason : You can send messages directly to the profiles you like. Isn't that cool ? Now you don't have to waste your time on waiting for a match. How many dating apps do that?

Many other dating apps might have asked you to Upgrade and spend money to simply know who likes you. Dot Dating App is allowing you to see who checked you out and liked your profile.

How about adding private photos and show them to only profiles you like ? Well, we have got that covered as well. Simply set the photos as private album and when users send you a request, you can approve to their request to share your private photos with them.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

