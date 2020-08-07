digitaldispatcher.com presents the Free Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) for quick and easy Pre-Trip and Post-Trip inspections. Digital Dispatcher's DVIR is an Android app that allows the driver of a commercial vehicle to complete the DOT recommended pre-trip and post-trip inspection form on his/her Android phone or tablet as required by the Department Of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulation. The completed form includes signature capture. These pretrip inspections can be emailed and saved on the handheld device for 100 days. Visit www.digitaldispatcher.com for more information on Digital Dispatcher's full suite of mobile productivity solutions.

**Version 2.0 allows for:

Custom inspection items

Fuel Delivery specific fields

Tractor Trailer specific items

Multiple email addresses for reporting

Easier to read forms and fields