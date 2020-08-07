Sign in to add and modify your software
digitaldispatcher.com presents the Free Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) for quick and easy Pre-Trip and Post-Trip inspections. Digital Dispatcher's DVIR is an Android app that allows the driver of a commercial vehicle to complete the DOT recommended pre-trip and post-trip inspection form on his/her Android phone or tablet as required by the Department Of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulation. The completed form includes signature capture. These pretrip inspections can be emailed and saved on the handheld device for 100 days. Visit www.digitaldispatcher.com for more information on Digital Dispatcher's full suite of mobile productivity solutions.
**Version 2.0 allows for:
Custom inspection items
Fuel Delivery specific fields
Tractor Trailer specific items
Multiple email addresses for reporting
Easier to read forms and fields