Brothers and sisters are peace!

The purpose of this Bible is to encourage brothers and sisters to read the Word of God more, and to help the brothers and sisters to develop the habit of reading the Bible every day through the rewards of the crown plan!

Understand that the brothers and sisters do not want to watch any advertisements. However, it is not easy to create a new idea by the time and effort of the creator! I hope that my brothers and sisters will not hate the advertisements in this Bible.

"Because of God's words, there is no one without power." [Luke 1:37]