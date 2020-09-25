Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Cricket Jersey & T-shirt Maker 2020 for Android

By Sports Mania Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Sports Mania Apps

IPL Jersey & T-shirt Maker 2020

13th Season Of IPL 2020

IPL Jersey & T-shirt 2020 app is employed to show support for your Favorite team.

The IPL 2020 is upon us and the Indian cricket summer will only get hotter from here.

Want to create profile/dp picture for Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter supporting your favorite IPL Team.

Using this app You can easily make your photo and show support for your favorite team.

IPL Jersey & T-shirt 2020 Provide creative image to all team frames, t-shirt, jersey. Best frame collection and you can apply multiple effects to your stunning photo. This Indian premiere league organized every year in April and may month. This two month enjoy every day match and you can make different photo to support your favorite team.

Its wonderful IPL DP Profile Maker app. New and best Collection of frames ever.

You can show your support and love by creating your new profile pic of facebook and whatsApp with this FREE app This Jersey & T-shirt 2020!!

IPL themes Maker photo frame 2020 DP and Status Indian backgrounds Frame Enjoy with Photo Frame etc.

HOW TO USE APP ?

All you need to do is just download the app, Select your favorite team t-shirt jersey and Enter Your name and Number with different different style and color and then create that t-shirt apply filter effects save in high definition (HD) quality & share with your friends and family on WhatsApp Facebook Twitter Instagram SnapChat in all Social Networks(Media).

Team Jersey & T-shirt:

- Chennai Super Kings(CSK)

- Rajasthan Royals(RR)

- Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB)

- Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH)

- Kings XI Punjab(KXIP)

- Delhi Capitals(DC)

- Mumbai Indians(MI)

- Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR)

This Photo Editor app Cricket suit for I Support all Team DP maker

You can set this decorated pictures as a status, story in all Social madia(Networks).

You can easily share Love Created Photo through this application.

You can easily save this Created photo in your SD Card, Phone storage and external Storage.

Disclaimer - All logos/images/names/frames are copyright of their perspective owners. This application is not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the logos/images/names/frames are used simply for aesthetic purposes. This is not official application. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the logos/images/names/frames will be honored.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now