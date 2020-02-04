X

Creatures of Olympus: Gods & Magic Hero Adventure for Android

By Frismos Games Free

Developer's Description

Legends of Olympus is the best magic creature caring simulation and breeding game where you can breed, care and get cute creatures from the dawn of titans to the rise of gods of Olympus and craft your own legend! Enjoy the cute pet city where your mythical creatures of legends are your pets that you can take care of! You will build a city of legend that will become a forge of empires and gods of Greek Mythology! From pegasus to minotaur all creatures of legend will be yours to catch and breed!

You will collect and breed creatures of legends from Greek Mythology like pegasus or minotaur and fight primordial evil titans!

You will collect greek mythology creatures, train them to level them up and send them to adventures to craft a legend of your own for exciting in-game rewards!

FEATURES

Gorgeous hand drawn environment!

Animated creatures from Greek Mythology!

Breed and collect your own creatures of Olympus!

Level up your dogs and send them to quests and epic adventure!

Decorate the world with hundreds of decorations!

More than 60 creatures to collect and more to come!

Powerful heroes that wield magic of titans and gods!

Be a master of your own Greek Legend!

If you love greek mythology and breeding games, Legends of Olympus is the best breeding simulation game ever! Download now and start having fun with creatures, heroes of legends and gods!

Please note! This game is free to play, but it contains items that can be purchased for real money. If you are having any problems in the game or have a great idea about it please contact gamesupport@frismos.com

