Crash Delivery is a fun 3D delivery simulator game full of unpredictable decisions and crazy rides. Its a combination of the most fun gameplay activities you can imagine: car destruction, stunt driving, car flying and much more. Warning: this game is ADDICTIVE!

Have you thought being a delivery guy is the most boring job in the world? No skills required? What would you say if to deliver a package you had to climb up and down the hill, train your stunt truck jumping skills, turn upside down, and find your way out of nowhere? Does it sound better? Show us your best ramp stunts now!

Take over the control and make sure all parcels are delivered on time. Your customers have been waiting for a while so there is no time left to follow all these silly traffic rules and regulations. You better drive FAST! Estimate the distance, turn around, jump big, switch on a nitro mode and accelerate at a maximum speed! Collect coins on each game level, unlock all kinds of transportation and improve it. Dont forget however - some of your packages are marked as FRAGILE ;) Dont get into a car accident when the valuable content is inside!

You will get a chance to try different kinds of vehicles when you reach certain distances. Switch between a pickup truck, Lamborghini, and even a jet fighter!

Just barrel your vehicle as fast and far as you can, and dont you worry how badly it breaks or how big a mess it makes! Crash Delivery is a fun crash simulator at its best enjoy car wrecking and fun jumping. Its the craziest crash drive experience in your life.

Show us how far can you jump?!

Whats special about Crash Delivery:

Amazing 3D Graphic Design

Crazy car jumping and car crashing

Hilarious mechanics

Simple gameplay

Great locations and ramps for cars

Cars, trucks and buses of all kinds

New levels - new challenges!

Crash Delivery is a destruction simulator you will enjoy. That sound of breaking the trees and car destruction will make you come back again and again. Take control of the crazy descent from the hill. Smash cars, fly over the car ramp, demolish the way to the city and deliver packages to customers. Enjoy a car crusher experience at its best!