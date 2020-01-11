X

Cool VPN Fast Free Secure&Hotspot Proxy master for Android

By Foxe Team Free

Developer's Description

By Foxe Team

Disguise your online identity and access blocked apps and sites with Cool VPN, while keeping your mobile activities anonymous, private and secure!

Cool VPN Proxy is the most trusted security, privacy and access platform with top performance on speed, stability and security. Cool VPN gives you true online freedom bypassing geo-restrictions and accessing the worlds content from anywhere, with just one tap.

Why choose Cool VPN?

Unblock geo-restricted contents: Encrypt all your traffic and get access to global media, video, messaging or social apps and networks.

Secure all online activities: Hide your IP address, identity, and location from trackers, and enjoy maximum privacy and security.

FREE or UNLIMITED: Use the basic features for free (forever), or simply upgrade to Elite for unlimited features!

Unparalleled VPN Performance: our proprietary servers ensure the fastest VPN speed, most stable and secured connections.

Largest VPN Coverage: Cool VPN offers VPN coverage from 20 countries including US, UK, JP, IN, AU, CA, CN, and more!

No Logs Kept: Cool VPN track or keep any logs of its users and their activities. Your security and privacy are guaranteed!

Best Customer Support: Any questions or suggestions, simply shoot an email to foxecomp@gmail.com. Satisfaction guaranteed!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.39

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.0.39

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping