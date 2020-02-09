Play "Conway's soldiers" for free for as long as you like without any additional payments or advertisement.

HOW TO PLAY:

The goal of the game is to move your soldiers (abstractly white squares) up as far as you can.

Soldiers can only move by jumping twice over another soldier into an empty square.

FEATURES:

- upgraded version of basic Conway's idea to make the game longer

- beautiful and simple UI

- local high score

- online leaderboard via Google Play Services

- charming music made by Kevin MacLeod

- the best implementation on the market of this game mechanic

- made with Unity 3D game engine.

ABOUT:

Conway's Soldiers or the checker-jumping problem is a one-person mathematical game or puzzle devised and analyzed by mathematician John Horton Conway in 1961, especially known for the invention of the Game of Life.

The protagonist Christopher in the novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time remarks that Conway's soldiers is "a good maths problem to do in your head when you don't want to think about something else because you can make it as complicated as you need to fill your brain by making the board as big as you want and the moves as complicated as you want".

Kindly,

Valeriy Strucovski