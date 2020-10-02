Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Clean My Android - Antivirus & Booster for Android

By Max Dev Labs (Security AppLock & AntiVirus) Free

Developer's Description

By Max Dev Labs (Security AppLock & AntiVirus)

Clean My Phone is a magical applightweight, fast, powerful phone cleaner and application management tool that can help users easily release storage space, solve the system running slow, detect the wifi state, so that the phone is running at its best and safe environment.

Main security feature is its antivirus scanner which checks all installed apps for malware and privacy liabilities.

Lightweight, simple and easy to use.

Junk Clean

to clean up the residual file, temporary files, application caches, useless thumbnails, logs, empty folders,, etc.

Deep Clean

to clean your phone deeply, including big files, obsolete apk packages, duplicate photos , etc.

Memory Boost

to clean up the occupied memory, to free up more memory space and accelerate your phone.

App Managment:

display the installed time and memory usage of apps, easily uninstall the obsolete software.Quickly back up and restore important applications.You can turn off the useless system application to save memory

WiFi Security

show you how many devices are sharing your bandwidth and the speed of wifi.

Device Info

display the basic information of your phone, memory usage, GPU information, CPU information, power situation, in order to better understand your phone.

Multi-languages

Supported multi-languages:

Arabic, German, Greek, Spanish, French, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Chinese.

Other

If you think Max Clean is very easy to use, We hope you give us five-star praise, your praise is the driving force of our efforts, thank you for your understanding and support!

If you have any questions in use, or if you have any suggestions, you can contact us in the following ways. We will reply to you within 24 hours.

Email: cleanMaxDev@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 30.0.0.2

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 30.0.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 3
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now