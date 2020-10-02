Clean My Phone is a magical applightweight, fast, powerful phone cleaner and application management tool that can help users easily release storage space, solve the system running slow, detect the wifi state, so that the phone is running at its best and safe environment.

Main security feature is its antivirus scanner which checks all installed apps for malware and privacy liabilities.

Lightweight, simple and easy to use.

Junk Clean

to clean up the residual file, temporary files, application caches, useless thumbnails, logs, empty folders,, etc.

Deep Clean

to clean your phone deeply, including big files, obsolete apk packages, duplicate photos , etc.

Memory Boost

to clean up the occupied memory, to free up more memory space and accelerate your phone.

App Managment:

display the installed time and memory usage of apps, easily uninstall the obsolete software.Quickly back up and restore important applications.You can turn off the useless system application to save memory

WiFi Security

show you how many devices are sharing your bandwidth and the speed of wifi.

Device Info

display the basic information of your phone, memory usage, GPU information, CPU information, power situation, in order to better understand your phone.

Multi-languages

Supported multi-languages:

Arabic, German, Greek, Spanish, French, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Chinese.

Other

If you think Max Clean is very easy to use, We hope you give us five-star praise, your praise is the driving force of our efforts, thank you for your understanding and support!

If you have any questions in use, or if you have any suggestions, you can contact us in the following ways. We will reply to you within 24 hours.

Email: cleanMaxDev@gmail.com