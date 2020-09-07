Join or Sign In

Branny Granny V2.1 : Scary Horror Mod 2020 for Android

By CrazyBed Stories Free

Developer's Description

By CrazyBed Stories

Hello to this wonderful adventure of Branny Granny V2.1 : Scary Horror Mod 2020

Yet many of you will get scared at very first 5 minutes of the game. This Granny horror story game is not easy and not for everyone, a lady has trapped you in the evil fnaf

house, she can hear your steps inside the house and comes to hit you like many people before you.

You have to escape the evil haunted granny and the horror insane hidden house mansion, or you will'be a ghost in recovery until you can try your luck once more in Branny Granny

V2.1 : Scary Horror Mod 2020.

Beware of the screams, souls, and be ready to suffer for 5 days, as it's your mission to escape in 5 nights, be quiet, travel in the house, be fearful thought of the mayhem, we

don't what she is, she can be a barbi, mother and grandma or a grandpa, branny or elsa, neighbor sometimes the granny miraculous grandmother is calm and careful in the house

atmosphere, but it still scary and once she heard you she came back for you once again.

Thi scary horror miraculous house story is every taste, be cautious and go through the doors to find objects and tools to beat the miraculous granny with silver tension and

finally survive and escape the traps.

Find all the keys to house front door, and be prepared to ice scream, it's not easy but you'll not regret it ever while you're playing.

Say Hello grandpa and grandma to this wonderful game and enjoy hours of calm yet jumping situations and scary moves on Branny Granny V2.1 : Scary Horror Mod 2020.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
