Branny & Clown Fight to Die for iOS

Branny & Clown Fight to Die is a horror action game that you must fight between four popular creepy pasta terror.

Choose between Branny the Mad Math Teacher, Chicko the Corrupted Animatronic, Jeff the psycho, also Wise Clown the Creepy. Each of them has his own story and exciting cutscene movie.

Survive among several men scattered on the chosen area.

Choose the area between isolated parking lot, old warehouse, urban city, and Area 51!

Each creepypasta enemy has his own strength and weakness. Some has very high speed but low health, the other is very timid but powerful. Fight them all or die!

Game Feature:

- 4 exciting enemies to choose with his own cutscene and background story

- 4 different area with its own strategy

- Cool eye candy effect, like fire animation and burned animation

- Each winning give you pure satisfaction feeling that keep you fight them all!

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

