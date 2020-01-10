X

BoxFlix - The Best Movies & HD Movies for Android

By Kola Group Free

By Kola Group

The full movie app for free, this free movie app will help users to watch the desired movies that are around the world, in an easy way users can operate this app.

This movie Watch App is free and usage in mobile app is very light because the App size is very small in addition it also internet access is not big enough in its use.

Many categories in this movie application, let's wait let alone download this application to entertain you.

NB: This app is a medium to organize, browse, view and find the desired movies. This movie app does not store content on mobile users but more than

Hosted public video sites and is available in public domain or website.

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
