Boeing 747 Question Bank | Quiz for Android

By Rostom $5.99

Developer's Description

With over 700 questions in the Question Bank, we are confident it will fully prepare you to take your B747 Technical Exam or to stay current and revise the systems. Track your progress, see your exam success rate and increase your technical knowledge.

The Boeing 747 Type Rating Question bank is the number one technical exam preparation tool designed to get you up to speed with all elements of the B747 syllabus. See the question bank modules below in the description.

The question bank covers the following modules:

Airplane General

Air Systems

Autoflight

Communications

Electrical

Fire Protection

Emergency Equipements

Flight controls

Fuel

Hydraulic

Ice and rain protection

Landing gear

FMC and Navigation

Engines

Warnings

Low Visibility

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
