With over 700 questions in the Question Bank, we are confident it will fully prepare you to take your B747 Technical Exam or to stay current and revise the systems. Track your progress, see your exam success rate and increase your technical knowledge.
The Boeing 747 Type Rating Question bank is the number one technical exam preparation tool designed to get you up to speed with all elements of the B747 syllabus. See the question bank modules below in the description.
The question bank covers the following modules:
Airplane General
Air Systems
Autoflight
Communications
Electrical
Fire Protection
Emergency Equipements
Flight controls
Fuel
Hydraulic
Ice and rain protection
Landing gear
FMC and Navigation
Engines
Warnings
Low Visibility