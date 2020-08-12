Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Bob's World 2 - Super Jungle Adventure for Android

By OneSoft Global Free

Developer's Description

By OneSoft Global

With the legendary mission: Princess Rescue, Bobs World 2- Super Adventure inherits the original super runs best features to get you off the real world and bring you back in time to experience your childhood.

Bobs World 2 is the supreme updated version with more levels, better game physics, superb graphics, and with even more challenges to fulfill your heroic desire.

Bob's world has been nothing but empties since the princess got kidnapped into the jungle. Then, the adventure begins!

Your task is to help Bob to run through the mysterious jungle, jump over obstacles, and super evil monsters to save the beautiful Princess at the final destination.

[How to play] :

+ You can choose double tap or hold the jump button for a high jump.

+ Use buttons to move and fire

+ Eat mushrooms and items to become stronger and defeat all monsters.

+ Collect all coins and bonus items to get more points and buy additional items in store.

[Features]:

+ Game is free, no purchase required.

+ Beautiful high-resolution graphics

+ Smooth user interface

+ Music and sound effects

+ Suitable for kids & all ages

+ Easy and intuitive controls with the on-screen retro controller

+ Additional collectibles, coins, shields and more

Conquer the challenges and have fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.4

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 3.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now