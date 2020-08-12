With the legendary mission: Princess Rescue, Bobs World 2- Super Adventure inherits the original super runs best features to get you off the real world and bring you back in time to experience your childhood.

Bobs World 2 is the supreme updated version with more levels, better game physics, superb graphics, and with even more challenges to fulfill your heroic desire.

Bob's world has been nothing but empties since the princess got kidnapped into the jungle. Then, the adventure begins!

Your task is to help Bob to run through the mysterious jungle, jump over obstacles, and super evil monsters to save the beautiful Princess at the final destination.

[How to play] :

+ You can choose double tap or hold the jump button for a high jump.

+ Use buttons to move and fire

+ Eat mushrooms and items to become stronger and defeat all monsters.

+ Collect all coins and bonus items to get more points and buy additional items in store.

[Features]:

+ Game is free, no purchase required.

+ Beautiful high-resolution graphics

+ Smooth user interface

+ Music and sound effects

+ Suitable for kids & all ages

+ Easy and intuitive controls with the on-screen retro controller

+ Additional collectibles, coins, shields and more

Conquer the challenges and have fun!