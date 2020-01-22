X

Blackpink Songs & Lyrics (Offline) for Android

By WP Rawasa Free

Developer's Description

By WP Rawasa

Blackpink Songs & Lyrics (Offline)

Black Pink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Ros, and Lisa.

Sing along to your favorite Black Pink Songs!

Find all lyrics from every Black Pink's Albums and Singles, complete with ROMANIZATION, HANGUL, and ENGLISH translation.

App features:

- Blackpink Lyrics

- Blackpink Songs Offline (No need internet connection to play the song

Black Pink Albums:

1. Square One (2016)

2. Square Two (2016)

3. Wings (2017)

4. Singles

Enjoy....

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 13
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping