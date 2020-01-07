X

BioBeasts: Mutate & Destroy for Android

By Artix Entertainment Free

Control mutant beasts as you battle waves of robot enemies, laboratory defenses, and mechanical bosses. Mutate your way to freedom and rescue new beasts with unique powers! Unlock and upgrade tons of mutations to craft your own strategy!

FEATURES

* Unlock unique beasts and mutate to freedom!

* Activate special powers to devastate your captors!

* Customize each beast with skins and over 50 powerful mutations!

* Master 4 difficulty modes!

* Shred 20+ unique robotic enemy types including a vicious final boss!

* Conquer endless enemy waves and challenges!

* Dominate online leaderboards!

* Multiplatform cloud saving!

Developer Blog:

http://biobeasts.artix.com/

Twitter @BioBeasts:

http://twitter.com/BioBeasts

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/BioBeasts/

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.5.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
