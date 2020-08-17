Loved Photos & Videos App

Find my most beautiful figure with BeautyCamera.

--- BeautyCamera is full of exciting updates---

Primary Mode

This is a great gift for taking great photos without excessive beautification. We sympathize with your potential beauty that you value.

[Beauty Mode]

Anyone from beginner selfies who don't even know the 1st of correction to experienced professional sellers can use as many functions as they want!

Experience a sharpening and natural correction effect while maintaining details.

Skin tone correction and blemish removal all at once by pressing the shutter!

When you select the filter you want, a selfie with excitement is complete.

Awesome style

A trendy makeup look and filter in my hand! Fantastic selfie shooting with one tap! Access to all kinds of beauty!

Trendy stickers

A huge amount of popular and creative AR stickers are available in a variety of styles. Have fun, cute and cool self-portraits anytime.

Natural beauty effect

Customize your own beauty style by intelligently recognizing and analyzing facial features. Adjust the details you want to optimize and give a natural effect from head to toe.

A wonderful makeup look

Various and popular makeup selfie effects will make your selfie dazzling without makeup!

Fine Filter

Use it for selfies, food, buildings and landscapes with a variety of filter styles preferred by Internet celebrities.

We offer hundreds of filters. You can see the filter applied in real time before shooting, so you can skip the cumbersome task of correction after shooting.

Premium subscription users can experience more filters.