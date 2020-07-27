Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Beach Data 2.0 for iOS

By CGI IT Czech Republic s.r.o. Free

Developer's Description

By CGI IT Czech Republic s.r.o.

Recording game stats can be easy as 1,2,3. No more codes and keyboard shortcuts!

Beach Data is an indispensable tool for all professional coaches and players who take beach volleyball seriously. No more notebooks and papers in your pockets, now all of your team data will be accessible whenever and wherever you want.

This is a modern tablet application that we have developed with the cooperation of professional coaches and players. We have fine-tuned a simple and intuitive interface, which means that you will never miss an important moment of the match again!

During a match, after a match, anytime or anywhere, Beach Data gives coaches and players access to statistics that can give them an edge over their opponents. With Beach Data coaches have access to an instant summary of how well the team followed strategy, the ability to change strategy during a match and the ability to plan for the long term improvement of the team.

Beach Data app will give you an instant analysis of everything that is happening:

Players and Team stats:

Success of serves

Success of receiving and passing the ball

Side out analysis

Transition analysis

Success of blocking

Other great features:

Head to head comparison

Creating reports, game plans and sharing with players

Voice Memo to assist with your post-match analysis

Undo and Skip for changing or ad-hoc additions to the data input

Youre not tied down by your internet connection either, you can work in offline mode and as soon as you have a connection, you can synchronize all of your data.

Beach Data Your third player!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now