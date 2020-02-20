BattleMe is taking Battle Rap by storm!
Will you join the rap battle revolution?
REVOLUTIONARY NEW RAP APP
Our innovative platform lets You Choose -
Who you battle - select or random opponents
How you battle - open, blind, acapella, audio or video
Who Judges You - the public or pick your own judges
Time to Take over the Rap Game!
TOTAL RECORDING FREEDOM
BattleMe lets you record Freestyle Rap verses
on your phone, so start rapping anytime, anywhere
PROFESSIONAL RAP STUDIO
A High-Tech Recording Studio gives you a dope selection of free beats or go acapella off the dome!
You can then apply auto vocal tune effects to edit your voice whether acapella or over a dope hip hop beat.
COMMUNITY FOR BATTLE RAP
Chat to new people or find opponents in our public chat. Discover which rapper is headed for rap fame!
Talk rap music, hiphop & more in the #1 rapping app.
BATTLEME KEY FEATURES
Record Freestyle Rap Battles on the go!
Choose Judges or make open to the community
Use Free Beats or go Acapella
Rap studio ft. auto vocal tune effects
Global Public Chat to discuss battleme & rap music
Top Charts ranking the best in the rap battle game
Unique profile ft. your hip hop stats & wins
Video Battles & more all-in-one rapping app.
Enjoying the BattleMe app? Why not try Rap Fame, the ultimate rap app for solo hip hop artists made w. our Industry-leading rap studio technology.
DOMINATE THE RAP GAME
Eminem isnt the only rapper who made it via the rap battle game! Start your career today to become a famous rapper & spit acapella freestyle rap like the pros!
LETS GO
If youre a real battle rapper then prove it:
Download the hottest rap app now and BattleMe!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.