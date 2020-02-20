BattleMe is taking Battle Rap by storm!

Will you join the rap battle revolution?

REVOLUTIONARY NEW RAP APP

Our innovative platform lets You Choose -

Who you battle - select or random opponents

How you battle - open, blind, acapella, audio or video

Who Judges You - the public or pick your own judges

Time to Take over the Rap Game!

TOTAL RECORDING FREEDOM

BattleMe lets you record Freestyle Rap verses

on your phone, so start rapping anytime, anywhere

PROFESSIONAL RAP STUDIO

A High-Tech Recording Studio gives you a dope selection of free beats or go acapella off the dome!

You can then apply auto vocal tune effects to edit your voice whether acapella or over a dope hip hop beat.

COMMUNITY FOR BATTLE RAP

Chat to new people or find opponents in our public chat. Discover which rapper is headed for rap fame!

Talk rap music, hiphop & more in the #1 rapping app.

BATTLEME KEY FEATURES

Record Freestyle Rap Battles on the go!

Choose Judges or make open to the community

Use Free Beats or go Acapella

Rap studio ft. auto vocal tune effects

Global Public Chat to discuss battleme & rap music

Top Charts ranking the best in the rap battle game

Unique profile ft. your hip hop stats & wins

Video Battles & more all-in-one rapping app.

Enjoying the BattleMe app? Why not try Rap Fame, the ultimate rap app for solo hip hop artists made w. our Industry-leading rap studio technology.

DOMINATE THE RAP GAME

Eminem isnt the only rapper who made it via the rap battle game! Start your career today to become a famous rapper & spit acapella freestyle rap like the pros!

LETS GO

If youre a real battle rapper then prove it:

Download the hottest rap app now and BattleMe!