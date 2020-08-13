Join or Sign In

Barcode Scanner QR Code Reader & Scanner App for Android

By NN Centrex Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By NN Centrex Solutions

Ultimate Scanner app which provides QR code reader and barcode scanner. Scanner app QR code give the foremost functionality of quick scan with code scanner app QR & barcode. Use QR reader to scan QR code quickly using scanner app free.

Barcode scanner the supreme tool is here; barcode reader gives the efficient scan in a quick way through QR code and scanner. Bar code scanning app free is super-fast and safe to use which scans unlimited QR code.

Scan efficiently QR code scanner free is capable to scan every barcode freely and quickly. All QR code types can be read through QR code scanner and reader for android. Get QR scanner app QR & barcode reader to see the info behind square barcode.

QR code reader by scan is the fastest scanner app which scan every type of QR barcode in seconds. Take your scanner in pocket, easily read bar code using scanner app free. Enjoy scanning app read unlimited barcode QR with code scanner.

Key Features

Read and scan any QR barcode using scanner app

Quickly decode all types or QR code

Reveal any info through QR code reader

Fast scan for all barcode and QR codes

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
