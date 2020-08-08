Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Barcelona Offline Map & Guide for iOS

By Evertech $2.99

Developer's Description

By Evertech

Barcelona Offline Map & Guide with offline routing helps you to explore Barcelona, Spain by providing you with full-featured maps & travel guide that work offline - without internet connection. Universal app - iPod Touch/iPhone/iPad.

FEATURES:

-FULL OFFLINE MAPS/GUIDE - no WIFI/Internet/Roaming needed

-HIGH-QUALITY ZOOMABLE MAP of Barcelona + suburbs

-OFFLINE ROUTING (Driving Directions) - calculate route between two points and get simple driving directions (path on map), ability to select routing options: car/bicycle/foot. No Internet connection needed.

-METRO/SUBWAY zoomable map (where applicable)

-POWERFUL SEARCH - street, point of interest, accommodation, sightseeing, etc

-SMOOTH ZOOM IN/ZOOM OUT

-THOUSANDS OF POINTS OF INTEREST

-FIND YOUR LOCATION WITH GPS + COMPASS MODE

-BOOKMARK GUIDE ARTICLES & PLACES OF INTEREST

-IMAGE GALLERY

- Included TRAVEL GUIDE (WikiVoyage) with 'Find In Page' function provides the following information for each city & district + lots of pictures:

* Get In

* Get Around Barcelona

* What to See in Barcelona

* What to Do in Barcelona

* What to Buy in Barcelona

* Where/What to Eat in Barcelona

* Where/What to Drink in Barcelona

* Where to Sleep in Barcelona

* Contact information

* Cope

* Stay safe in Barcelona

* Stay healthy in Barcelona

* Get out

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 3.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now