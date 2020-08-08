Sign in to add and modify your software
Barcelona Offline Map & Guide with offline routing helps you to explore Barcelona, Spain by providing you with full-featured maps & travel guide that work offline - without internet connection. Universal app - iPod Touch/iPhone/iPad.
FEATURES:
-FULL OFFLINE MAPS/GUIDE - no WIFI/Internet/Roaming needed
-HIGH-QUALITY ZOOMABLE MAP of Barcelona + suburbs
-OFFLINE ROUTING (Driving Directions) - calculate route between two points and get simple driving directions (path on map), ability to select routing options: car/bicycle/foot. No Internet connection needed.
-METRO/SUBWAY zoomable map (where applicable)
-POWERFUL SEARCH - street, point of interest, accommodation, sightseeing, etc
-SMOOTH ZOOM IN/ZOOM OUT
-THOUSANDS OF POINTS OF INTEREST
-FIND YOUR LOCATION WITH GPS + COMPASS MODE
-BOOKMARK GUIDE ARTICLES & PLACES OF INTEREST
-IMAGE GALLERY
- Included TRAVEL GUIDE (WikiVoyage) with 'Find In Page' function provides the following information for each city & district + lots of pictures:
* Get In
* Get Around Barcelona
* What to See in Barcelona
* What to Do in Barcelona
* What to Buy in Barcelona
* Where/What to Eat in Barcelona
* Where/What to Drink in Barcelona
* Where to Sleep in Barcelona
* Contact information
* Cope
* Stay safe in Barcelona
* Stay healthy in Barcelona
* Get out