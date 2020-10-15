Barby Granny and Scary Barbi Ice Scream with the Siren Head

barbi ice scream, barbi siren head, roblx siren head

Pink Granny V2.1: Horror Scary MOD is about a mysterious house which is processed by an evil and an old lady branny granny. No one has seen this scary lady granny for so long. But it is noticed that the house lights turned On and Off occasionally.

Barbi Granny V 3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 is the latest version of Granny game with new features, beautiful graphics and scary sound

You must find the escape route from the Barbi Granny house, you will have to use all the tools that you have at your hand to complete the puzzle and unlock doors finding the key hidden somewhere in structure that will help you get out of here.

Say hello ice barby granny scream! Can you visit ice scream barbie neighbor house and van? Stealthy get into the van or house of the new ice craft scream neighbor online with your friends and solve the secret of a new ice scream neighbor. Can you outwit the barby grqnny neighbor ice scream who know where you and secretly watching you? Solve secrets to open new locations and tasks, good luck in game!

You will be putted into the forest to find out what inside it,

- all you need to do is follow the objective and rules

- Siren Head ability is disguised he can aproaching you very quickly is you dont keep moving

- Find 6 code around the forest to win