Create funny haircuts and learn which baby animals hatch from eggs! Take care of super cute newborn animals and play the best hair salon games for creative girls and boys!

Baby penguin, owl, parrot and turtle are hatching from eggs! Clean up baby animals and style hair with different hair styling tools. Help the most adorable baby penguin look cool with colorful hair and sunglasses. Get little baby owl excited with curly and colorful hair. Dye baby parrot's feathers and color baby turtle's shell. Meet your new animal friends and play new hair salon games for creative kids!

Baby Animal Hair Salon 3 pet makeover games for girls and boys:

Help baby penguin, owl, parrot and turtle hatch!

Keep the eggs warm, clean and cozy until the baby hatches!

Take a flashlight and look who lives inside the egg!

Shampoo, shower, bath, wash and clean up baby animals!

Cut, comb, brush, curl, shave, dye and style hair and feathers!

Make crazy colorful hairstyles for baby penguin Waddles!

Color, curl, comb and wave baby owl Ozzie's hair!

Color baby parrot Shelly's feathers and dress her like a princess!

Decorate baby turtle Harry's shell and play dress up!

Play with your new pets every day, collect coins and diamonds!

Watch funny videos for kids and toddlers to get bonus coins!

Free & Paid Game Content

This app is free to play but there are certain in-game items that may be purchased for real money.

You can play Baby Owl and Baby Turtle mini games for free.

You can purchase separate mini games (Baby Parrot and Baby Penguin) or the full game version with no ads.

ABOUT TutoTOONS Games for Kids

Crafted and play-tested with kids and toddlers, TutoTOONS games cherish the childhood and help children learn the basic life skills through games they love.

Dress up games can develop creativity and art skills, cleanup games build good every day habits, cooking games show how to help parents at home, pet games teach to share and care. These are just a few examples how TutoTOONS games let children explore the world around them and develop on their screen time.

PRIVACY

This app is free to play but there are certain in-game items that may be purchased for real money.

