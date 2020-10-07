Join or Sign In

BTCC - Trade Bitcoin & Crypto for iOS

By BTCC Global Limited Free

Developer's Description

By BTCC Global Limited

Multiple Bonus

1Exclusive for New Customers: Deposit and claim up to 500 USDT bonus, able to trade and withdraw the profits;

2High Rebate: Invite friends to enjoy a minimum of 25% rebate, no threshold;

Advantages

19 Years of Operation: The world's longest-running digital currency exchange, security, reliable and trustworthy;

2BTCC Index Quotes: Fair trading quotes which are not manipulated by the market, you can only enjoy a fair trading environment;

3"Unlimited Depth": On the basis of the BTCC index quotes, global liquidity providers provide sufficient orders for investors to complete transactions, ensuring that investors can complete all orders at the best price;

4Simple and Fast: Fast transactions speeds, simple rules, easy for everyone;

5Intelligent Trading: Take the lead in using two-way holding positions, intelligent lock positions, shared margin and other technologies to lead the industry trend;

6Low Trading Fees: Free to open positions, 0.06% for closing a position

About BTCC

The worlds longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, was officially established in 2011, mainly provides global investors with contract consulting and investment services between digital assets such as BTC Bitcoin, LTC Litecoin, and ETH Ethereum.

BTCC has the advantages of fairness and justice, "unlimited depth", simplicity and speed. As the builder and leader of the bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, we create a truly fair, transparent, and user-friendly trading platform for investors.

Contact us

WEBSITE: https://www.btcc.com/

MAILBOX: support@btcc.com

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/YourBTCC

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/youtbtcc

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/yourbtcc/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtP3iL99jxLT4a3xmI2g6dQ

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.7.5

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 4.7.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

