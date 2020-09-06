Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BBW Curvy Plus Sized Dating App | Free Chat Flirt for Android

By Delevocup Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Delevocup Tech

BBW Dating App is a free online dating platform where you can date and meet BBW or BHM. You'd love to connect with tons of plus sized or curvy singles trying to find somebody to date, flirt or chat with? Then this Free dating & chat is exactly what you need.

Curvy Dating app is the best place to meet curvy women and plus size singles interested in meeting people from all over the world for serious dating and true relationships.

Plus Sized dating app has hundreds of thousands of members from around Saudi Arabia, United Arab emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Croatia, Greece, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, Singapore, Luxembourg, Norway, the US, the UK, Canada and Australia have signed up in our app. So if you are from any of the above mentioned countries we will match you with your BBW partner and who knows maybe they will be your partner for lifetime.

Free dating app is unique in its way because plus size dating apps free can be found around on internet but Plus size dating apps free is the best dating app in world for curvy and plus size singles. Plus size online dating has millions of members across the world who are very beautiful and look like plus size models whom you can chat and date. Plus size dating apps free has a unique functionality called plus size meet which allows you to find plus size men and plus size women nearby and you can send them a message within the app and if they choose to reply you, you can meet that plus size men or plus size women for a date and who knows what our plus size matrimony helps you find your dream plus size men or plus size women or plus size models for serious marriage relationship.

Full Specifications

What's new in version BBW dating app 1.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version BBW dating app 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now