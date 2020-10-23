Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Atom VPN - Free VPN Proxy Server & Ads Free for Android

By Appelopment Free

Developer's Description

By Appelopment

Atom VPN is an unlimited, fast and free Internet privacy and security VPN app.Safe browse internet without getting tracked.

Unblock all geo restricted websites and stop cenzure.All servers are free to use, you can click the flag and change server as any times as you want.

Features:

FREE & Unlimited

1. No Ads

2. Free Forever

2. Hide your IP address and location. Strict privacy policy: No activity logs, no connection logs.

3. All servers are free to use, you can change server as any times as you want.

4. No time usage limit.

5. No additional permissions required.

6. Does not require any type of registration.

7. No Credit Card Required

8. No registration required, no login or password required.

9. Easy to use, simple tap to use.

10. Fast, will connect to the fastest and most recent VPN proxy server.

If found any bug or want new functionality to be added then please do drop a mail on contactappelopment@gmail.com and help us to build a robust and better Atom VPN.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now