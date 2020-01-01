Used by Beginner to Competitive archers in 44 countries! Keep all your archery scores, arrow plots, notes and gear setups at your fingertips. Track your training progress, keep a journal of training activities and report arrow numbers and scores to your coach. ArcherySuccess does ALL THIS and MORE!

Tailored to track the training progress of an individual archer, ArcherySuccess will save you and your coach time. This is time you can use to shoot arrows!

What do you get?

Quick and easy arrow scoring and plotting (plus precision plotting)

Your archery skill rating auto calculated for select rounds

Arrow tagging and arrow group analysis

Over 400 supported round types or create your own custom rounds from built in

Create a list of your favorite rounds

Set an arrow count goal then track and report your arrow volumes

See your personal best scores by bow setup and competition level

The ability to add more detailed notes than you will ever need

Capture training info on the go

Compile, display or email weekly progress reports with one tap

Send your scorecard with arrow plots

Coaches get uniform reports from all archers, easy to copy for further analysis.

and more!

SUPPORTED ARCHERY ROUNDS

World Archery (Target, Indoor, Field, Matchplay [50m,60m,70m - indiv,team,mixed]), incl. Visually Impaired Rounds

Archery GB (Imperial, Metric, Indoor (including Worcester) and VI Burntwood)

UK rounds: 252 Personal Archery Challenge & UK Frostbite (3 and 6 arrow ends)

NASP Indoor, 3D

Canadian T2S 900

NFAA/IFAA

Vegas Rounds

International, Lake of the Woods, Field (Pro & Expert), Hunter (Pro) Indoor, Flint Bowman

600, 800, 810, 900, Classic 600

Animal

Marked 3D

Archery Australia

IBO 3D

ASA 3D

IAA 3D

3DAAA

Lancaster Indoor Qualification and Match Round

Archery NZ Target and Indoor

Or

Build your own rounds based on supported rounds

FIVE MAIN FEATURES

1. Progress

Automatically compile a weekly progress report

Personal best and competition scorecard

Informative progress graphs, which shows arrow averages by setup, and by round shot

Graph and table of arrow count vs weekly arrow count target by gear setup

View and email weekly reports

2. Journal

A fully searchable list of notes and all rounds shot

Add blank bale/arrow count to the journal, and use as an arrow counter

Add notes to archery journal; examples note types; Gear, Nutrition, Rest and Recuperation, Strength and Conditioning, SPT, etc

View and email archery rounds scored and distance plots

Quickly record summary information for a round not scored in app

Journal entry updates automatically appear in the Progress Tab

3. Score

Select and score archery rounds, using an archery scorecard

Create custom rounds

Use color coded keypad to enter scores

Round Notes: select gear setup used for the round, change date and time of round, rename the round and add notes

Round scores updated in real-time in the app

Round Search and Filter feature, quickly find a round

Switch over to arrow plotting at any time

4. Plot

Quick plotting: Simply tap the zoom-able target face to plot and score

Precision plotting: Touch and hold, then move cross hairs and lift finger to plot and score

Quick navigation buttons: Center, zoom out, or switch to a target number

Identify the arrow group for end by clicking a button

See round score and averages

Add notes and select the gear setup used for the round

Navigate between ends

Tag and analyze arrow groups

5. Gear

Track gear setups (combination of bow, arrows and sight settings)

Copy a setup or choose a favorite setup

Favorite setup is the default for rounds and notes

Enter and track sight settings for each setup

If you are passionate about archery, this is the archery app for you!

Have a feature request or an app issue? Email support@archerysuccess.com

More information on https://archerysuccess.com