Used by Beginner to Competitive archers in 44 countries! Keep all your archery scores, arrow plots, notes and gear setups at your fingertips. Track your training progress, keep a journal of training activities and report arrow numbers and scores to your coach. ArcherySuccess does ALL THIS and MORE!
Tailored to track the training progress of an individual archer, ArcherySuccess will save you and your coach time. This is time you can use to shoot arrows!
What do you get?
Quick and easy arrow scoring and plotting (plus precision plotting)
Your archery skill rating auto calculated for select rounds
Arrow tagging and arrow group analysis
Over 400 supported round types or create your own custom rounds from built in
Create a list of your favorite rounds
Set an arrow count goal then track and report your arrow volumes
See your personal best scores by bow setup and competition level
The ability to add more detailed notes than you will ever need
Capture training info on the go
Compile, display or email weekly progress reports with one tap
Send your scorecard with arrow plots
Coaches get uniform reports from all archers, easy to copy for further analysis.
and more!
SUPPORTED ARCHERY ROUNDS
World Archery (Target, Indoor, Field, Matchplay [50m,60m,70m - indiv,team,mixed]), incl. Visually Impaired Rounds
Archery GB (Imperial, Metric, Indoor (including Worcester) and VI Burntwood)
UK rounds: 252 Personal Archery Challenge & UK Frostbite (3 and 6 arrow ends)
NASP Indoor, 3D
Canadian T2S 900
NFAA/IFAA
Vegas Rounds
International, Lake of the Woods, Field (Pro & Expert), Hunter (Pro) Indoor, Flint Bowman
600, 800, 810, 900, Classic 600
Animal
Marked 3D
Archery Australia
IBO 3D
ASA 3D
IAA 3D
3DAAA
Lancaster Indoor Qualification and Match Round
Archery NZ Target and Indoor
Or
Build your own rounds based on supported rounds
FIVE MAIN FEATURES
1. Progress
Automatically compile a weekly progress report
Personal best and competition scorecard
Informative progress graphs, which shows arrow averages by setup, and by round shot
Graph and table of arrow count vs weekly arrow count target by gear setup
View and email weekly reports
2. Journal
A fully searchable list of notes and all rounds shot
Add blank bale/arrow count to the journal, and use as an arrow counter
Add notes to archery journal; examples note types; Gear, Nutrition, Rest and Recuperation, Strength and Conditioning, SPT, etc
View and email archery rounds scored and distance plots
Quickly record summary information for a round not scored in app
Journal entry updates automatically appear in the Progress Tab
3. Score
Select and score archery rounds, using an archery scorecard
Create custom rounds
Use color coded keypad to enter scores
Round Notes: select gear setup used for the round, change date and time of round, rename the round and add notes
Round scores updated in real-time in the app
Round Search and Filter feature, quickly find a round
Switch over to arrow plotting at any time
4. Plot
Quick plotting: Simply tap the zoom-able target face to plot and score
Precision plotting: Touch and hold, then move cross hairs and lift finger to plot and score
Quick navigation buttons: Center, zoom out, or switch to a target number
Identify the arrow group for end by clicking a button
See round score and averages
Add notes and select the gear setup used for the round
Navigate between ends
Tag and analyze arrow groups
5. Gear
Track gear setups (combination of bow, arrows and sight settings)
Copy a setup or choose a favorite setup
Favorite setup is the default for rounds and notes
Enter and track sight settings for each setup
If you are passionate about archery, this is the archery app for you!
Have a feature request or an app issue? Email support@archerysuccess.com
More information on https://archerysuccess.com
