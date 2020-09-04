Your Privacy is IMPORTANT to us!

We have created the best tool to help you protect secret information in many apps & keep your sensitive data away from curious people.

With App Lock, you can set password to open an app, your app will only be opened by you. You have no need to worry about your private information leak anymore.

App Lock also help you to encrypt & keep your photos, videos, files ... safe in Vault.

If you do not want others see a photo or a sensitve videos, just add it to App Lock, the file will only be opened & be viewed in AppLock.

App Lock support 3 mode of password: Passcode, Pattern & Fingerprint , you can switch easily.

Download App Lock - Photos Vault & Files Protector to have more security!