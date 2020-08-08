Sign in to add and modify your software
Unlike other emoji apps like Bitmoji, Anymoji-3D Emoji Avatar & Face Cam is the 3D emoji face cam that has tons of cute 3D emoji avatars. You can use your face as the controller to make the 3D emoji move along with your facial expression.
Use Anymoji face cam to make super cool emoji karaoke videos of 3D avatar mirroring your facial expression, share on social media like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube to get more likes and followers
You can send live face emoji to friends on iMessage, WhatsApp, Messenger or other messaging apps to have more fun chatting.
Tons of 3D animal face emoji:
Monkey
Panda
Pig
Dog
Cat
Rabbit
Tiger
Lion
The list goes on and on. And you can always request new face emoji you like.
Key Features
3D animated avatar
Celebrity face emoji
Multiple 3D avatar at a time
3D Animated Emoji
Our face cam got a great selection of 3D animated avatar for you. It brings emoji to life in a fun way by combining your facial expressions with your favorite face emoji and make those emojis follow your expression.
Celebrity Avatar Emoji
Emoji face cam also got 3D avatar emoji of celebrities. You can choose a celebrity emoji to do the lip sync of a famous song or famous scene, share it on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat. Thatll be trending or viral on social media.