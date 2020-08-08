Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Anymoji-3D Emoji Avatar & Face Cam for Android

By Emoji Cam Free

Developer's Description

By Emoji Cam

Unlike other emoji apps like Bitmoji, Anymoji-3D Emoji Avatar & Face Cam is the 3D emoji face cam that has tons of cute 3D emoji avatars. You can use your face as the controller to make the 3D emoji move along with your facial expression.

Use Anymoji face cam to make super cool emoji karaoke videos of 3D avatar mirroring your facial expression, share on social media like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube to get more likes and followers

You can send live face emoji to friends on iMessage, WhatsApp, Messenger or other messaging apps to have more fun chatting.

Tons of 3D animal face emoji:

Monkey

Panda

Pig

Dog

Cat

Rabbit

Tiger

Lion

The list goes on and on. And you can always request new face emoji you like.

Key Features

3D animated avatar

Celebrity face emoji

Multiple 3D avatar at a time

3D Animated Emoji

Our face cam got a great selection of 3D animated avatar for you. It brings emoji to life in a fun way by combining your facial expressions with your favorite face emoji and make those emojis follow your expression.

Celebrity Avatar Emoji

Emoji face cam also got 3D avatar emoji of celebrities. You can choose a celebrity emoji to do the lip sync of a famous song or famous scene, share it on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat. Thatll be trending or viral on social media.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now