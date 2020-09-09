Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Alice Re:Code for iOS

By KF GAMES, K.K. Free

Developer's Description

By KF GAMES, K.K.

"Oh, I'm so scared. Let's play again."-The country is not a mystery.

The long-awaited IOS version release of "Alice Re: Code", a crazy love fantasy that invades the world! !

World view

"DOOR", a secret research organization that has carried out internationally prohibited experiments and has supported the world's science from the shadow

An accident occurred during a black hole generation experiment conducted 10 years ago at an underground experimental facility owned by this organization,

Later, an unknown strange space called "wonderland" is invited to the facility.

After the accident, DOOR was chased by the measures in Wonderland and the concealment of its existence, but it left many dead and missing, and it was extremely confused.

At that time, a self-proclaimed inventor Dr. Nisnons who was hired from outside discovered a girl Alice who is resistant to the wonderland.

Proposal of "Alice number operation" by the dispatch of the investigation team by this, and succeeded.

Introduction to Alice

Unnamed Alice "Jack"

A girl who has an extraordinary sense of mission in her expressionlessness.

The person himself even positions fighting as an Alice number as a nomination, and this is reflected in the fact that the given code name is his own name.

"Alice Jack. That's my name."

Alice on the cross "Sophie"

Alice Tense's girl who keeps her side of Jack.

There is a keyword "oneechan" in a fragment of memory, and I am looking for "my sister" without even understanding the meaning of the word.

"What is" one sister "? I wish it was someone like Jack."

Clown Alice "Nananana"

She loves to speak with the unique ending "~ na" and prank other people around, regardless of the situation.

Some of the members say that the cat ears on their heads look like ornaments, but they sometimes see them move.

"Nana Nana is not a weird name! It's an important name my dad gave me!"

Refreshing and speedy strategy battle

Exhilarating and speedy battle progressing in semi-auto

Turn over the battle situation when you release your skills!

Various training system

A variety of training systems make it full of playful elements!

Let's train a lot and make the strongest party!

Official

Twitter (Twitter): https://twitter.com/alcrcd

PV video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/vhe4ixLsS_8

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.2

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.5.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now