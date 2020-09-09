"Oh, I'm so scared. Let's play again."-The country is not a mystery.

The long-awaited IOS version release of "Alice Re: Code", a crazy love fantasy that invades the world! !

World view

"DOOR", a secret research organization that has carried out internationally prohibited experiments and has supported the world's science from the shadow

An accident occurred during a black hole generation experiment conducted 10 years ago at an underground experimental facility owned by this organization,

Later, an unknown strange space called "wonderland" is invited to the facility.

After the accident, DOOR was chased by the measures in Wonderland and the concealment of its existence, but it left many dead and missing, and it was extremely confused.

At that time, a self-proclaimed inventor Dr. Nisnons who was hired from outside discovered a girl Alice who is resistant to the wonderland.

Proposal of "Alice number operation" by the dispatch of the investigation team by this, and succeeded.

Introduction to Alice

Unnamed Alice "Jack"

A girl who has an extraordinary sense of mission in her expressionlessness.

The person himself even positions fighting as an Alice number as a nomination, and this is reflected in the fact that the given code name is his own name.

"Alice Jack. That's my name."

Alice on the cross "Sophie"

Alice Tense's girl who keeps her side of Jack.

There is a keyword "oneechan" in a fragment of memory, and I am looking for "my sister" without even understanding the meaning of the word.

"What is" one sister "? I wish it was someone like Jack."

Clown Alice "Nananana"

She loves to speak with the unique ending "~ na" and prank other people around, regardless of the situation.

Some of the members say that the cat ears on their heads look like ornaments, but they sometimes see them move.

"Nana Nana is not a weird name! It's an important name my dad gave me!"

Refreshing and speedy strategy battle

Exhilarating and speedy battle progressing in semi-auto

Turn over the battle situation when you release your skills!

Various training system

A variety of training systems make it full of playful elements!

Let's train a lot and make the strongest party!

Official

Twitter (Twitter): https://twitter.com/alcrcd

PV video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/vhe4ixLsS_8