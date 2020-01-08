*-* This is the BEST Live Streaming Arabic Music Radio APP ! *-*

It has high MP3 quality and its featuring HOT NEW and OLDIES non-stop Arabic Songs, playing 24/24! DOWNLOAD it NOW!!!!

Features:

=Play new and classic arabic and oriental songs, remixes and more

=With this app, you can listen to all arabic music, wherever you are.

=Streaming audio playback over WiFi or cellular data connection without download

=Lock-screen playback supported (play, pause and skip tracks without unlocking the screen)

=Background playback

=It is absolutely FREE!

=All sorts of arabic music available, from rai mezoued chaabi to classic, khaleeji and pop as well as alternative, rap, Egyptian and Lebanese music.

Our new and loyal visitors from around the world love to listen to this arabic music app and they ENJOY using it everyday.

Here are some Highlighted artists :

Cheb Hasni,

Cheb Bilal,

Cheb Nasro,

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan,

Cheb Khaled,

Lotfi Double Kanon,

Cheb Azzedine,

Cheb Mami,

Abdellah Daoudi,

Adil El Miloudi,

Oum Kalsoum, Cheb Akil,

Fairouz,

Ahouzar Abdelaziz,

Orchestre El Asri,

Stati Abdelaziz,

Houari Dauphin,

Hajib,

George Wassouf,

Cheba Zahouania,

El Hachemi Guerouabi,

Cheb Hassen,

Said Senhaji,

Abdelhalim Hafez,

Mazouni,

Amar Ezzahi,

Balti, Elissa,

Nancy Ajram,

Majda Al Roumi,

Haifa Wehbe,

Wael Jassar,

Najwa Karam,

Mohamed Abdelwahab,

Hakim,

Shirine Abdelwahab,

Amr Diab,

Najat Essaghira

Keep using our program.We hope you enjoy it.

Thank you for your support!