Friends! Ace & Dice International Club has released a separate edition for domino lovers!

Ace & Dice: Domino allows you to play your favorite quick game with 2, 3 and 4 players.

Trials fuel interest in and excitement about the game of Domino and motivate people to come back and play Ace & Dice: Domino every day!

The best implementation of the "autobazaar" using the algorithm for generating a random number according to the method of the Japanese Mathematical University.

All domino players get seven dices, and the remaining dices stay in the Bazaar bank, where the players go to get extra dice if they don't have the dice with the required number for them to complete their turn.

The first move is made by the player who has a dice with the number 1-1; if there is no such sice - the player who has 2-2 and then following the same, double-increasing pattern - from smaller to greater. If there is no double, the dice with the smallest amount of points: 0-1, 0-2, 0-3 and higher;

The player whose turn is next must place a dice with the number of points that the dice that is left on the table after the first turn has;

If the player does not have the required dice - they get it by the method of selecting it one by one from the "bazaar" until they pick up the right one. In one turn, you can pick up an unlimited number of dices from the bazaar;

If there are no domino dices in the "bazaar" bank, and the player does not have the required dice to continue the game - they skip their turn;

If no player can make a move, and players srill hold dices, then the player with the smallest sum of values on the dices wins. The player with the highest points gets all the points of the other players.

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.1.8

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 51
Downloads Last Week 0
